Indian banks accelerating AI adoption for financial crime compliance: Report

New Delhi: The Indian banks are rapidly integrating machine learning models into Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) operations amid rising fraud and regulatory scrutiny, making the traditional rule-based systems inadequate, KPMG said in a report.



The report highlighted that the legacy manual and threshold-based methods are "progressively losing effectiveness" against sophisticated financial crime.



This is prompting financial institutions to shift to AI-driven frameworks for Anti-Money Laundering (AML), fraud detection and customer risk assessment, it said.

