Indian B-schools see rising global demand for tech-skilled graduates

Indian business schools are seeing a growing surge in interest from international employers, particularly for roles linked to technology, digital operations and early leadership tracks.

Recruiters from regions including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US and Canada are expanding their intake of Indian management graduates as tech-led functions increasingly dominate global hiring priorities.

Industry observers note that the trend reflects a broader shift in global mobility for young professionals graduating from India’s management programmes.

Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters’ Union, said the rising interest from overseas companies underscores a wider demand for talent equipped for technology-driven and leadership-track roles.