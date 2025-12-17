Indian B-schools see rising global demand for tech-skilled graduates

Indian business schools are seeing a growing surge in interest from international employers, particularly for roles linked to technology, digital operations and early leadership tracks.
Recruiters from regions including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US and Canada are expanding their intake of Indian management graduates as tech-led functions increasingly dominate global hiring priorities.
Industry observers note that the trend reflects a broader shift in global mobility for young professionals graduating from India’s management programmes.
Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters’ Union, said the rising interest from overseas companies underscores a wider demand for talent equipped for technology-driven and leadership-track roles.
One postgraduate cohort reported a sharp increase in international placements for 2025, with students securing roles across the US, Canada and the Middle East.
Recruiters represented sectors such as technology, logistics, finance and mobility, aligning with global demand for candidates trained in data-driven decision-making and digital strategy.
Audited placement data showed an average global annual compensation of around Rs.64 lakh, with select offers exceeding Rs.1 crore. The overall average annual compensation stood at approximately Rs.33.39 lakh, while the top quartile recorded an average of nearly Rs.55 lakh.
Hiring spanned consulting, product management, consumer technology, BFSI, venture capital and strategy-focused roles, with over 90 per cent of students accepting full-time offers before their final term.
Domestic hiring also remained robust, with average packages at about Rs.30.72 lakh. A notable proportion of students transitioned into leadership-track roles such as Chief of Staff and Entrepreneur-in-Residence positions, signalling growing employer interest in early-career strategic talent. Several institutions, including Masters’ Union, reported a steady rise in such roles, with more than 60 campus drives conducted during the placement cycle and many recruiters participating for the first time.
Entrepreneurship continued to gain momentum on campuses, with over 35 students launching new ventures. Some early-stage startups reported initial revenues and featured on national pitch platforms, reflecting a wider shift towards venture-building and experimentation among management graduates.
Faculty members and placement teams across leading institutes observed that global hiring patterns have evolved in recent years, with employers increasingly open to recruiting from a broader mix of business schools, provided candidates demonstrate strong foundations in technology, digital transformation and strategic thinking.
Experts said these developments highlight how Indian B-schools are recalibrating their offerings to match changing skill requirements, even as international markets expand their talent pipelines. With companies widening their presence across the Middle East, North America and Southeast Asia, Indian management graduates are expected to access an increasingly diverse range of opportunities in the years ahead.