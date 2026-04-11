Indian astronauts push for expanded private sector role in human space programme

BENGALURU: Indian astronauts, referred to as ‘Gaganyatris, have called for a bigger role by private players in Indian human space missions and higher autonomy for the mission crews in dealing with medical emergencies.

Speaking in a panel discussion on human space programme and challenges, on the second day of the three-day international conference on spacecraft mission operations, SMOPS-2026, Group Captain Prashanth B Nair said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had called for more public-private partnerships (PPPs). Although collaborations are happening, the role of private firms and start-ups was limited, Nair pointed out.

He said more work involving private players pertained to non-human aspects like mechanical and electrical components. However, safety of astronauts, their food, health and needs in space was left with the government, which should increasingly involve private agencies. “Private companies should also be involved in mission operations and mission control,” he said.

Recalling his observations during Axiom mission, he said apart from government agency controlling the operations, private firm (SpaceX) was also working parallelly. This helps create not only a healthy competitive atmosphere, but also more business models while boosting confidence, he said.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the pilot in the Axiom Mission and the first Indian to step into the International Space Station (ISS), pitched for more autonomy for astronauts in dealing with medical emergencies during missions. He recalled an incident on the ISS when a fellow-astronaut sustained injury and more time was spent in establishing contact with the control room back on Earth.

Agreeing with Shukla, Group Captain Angad Pratap, said, “To act immediately in absence of doctors, that training is necessary. Astronauts are well trained for hands-on medical emergencies. To understand and address the symptoms, in-depth medical training is not required. Special training, however, is needed when communication is lost and time is limited,” he said.