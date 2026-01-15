Indian Army stands as steadfast shield of nation: Kharge

New Delhi: On the occasion of Army Day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the Indian Army stands as the steadfast shield of the nation, protecting borders, strengthening stability during internal security challenges, and extending unflinching support during natural calamities.

Army Day is observed to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"On Indian Army Day, we bow in reverence and gratitude to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families," Kharge said.