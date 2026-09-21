Indian Army draws 1,200 Manipur youth to Churachandpur Agniveer rally

Imphal, Sep 21 (IANS): The Indian Army conducted an Agniveer recruitment rally at the Peace Ground in Manipur's Churachandpur district, demonstrating its continued commitment to providing opportunities to the youth despite the challenging situation prevailing in parts of the state, officials said on Monday.
Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the five-day rally, from September 17 to 21, organised by Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Rangapahar, witnessed enthusiastic participation by more than 1,200 aspiring candidates from Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Pherzawl districts.
All four districts are inhabited by Kuki, Zo, and Hmar communities and other tribals.
The spokesman said that the sustained participation of candidates from these districts, including areas affected by the prevailing challenges, reflected their determination to pursue a career in the armed forces and contribute to the nation.
The successful conduct of the recruitment rally in Churachandpur and adjoining Kuki-dominated areas is particularly significant, he noted.
According to Lt Col Shukla, the initiative highlights the Indian Army’s endeavour to ensure that eligible youth from all parts of Manipur have access to recruitment opportunities, irrespective of geographical challenges or the prevailing situation.
The rally was conducted with close coordination and support of the local Military authorities and other stakeholders.
Extensive arrangements were made to facilitate the smooth, transparent and orderly conduct of the recruitment process, the spokesman said, adding that the efforts and arrangements were appreciated by senior officials associated with the event.
The enthusiastic response from the youth is reflective of the enduring aspiration among the younger generation of Manipur to join the Armed Forces, he added.
The Indian Army continues to provide transparent, merit-based and equal opportunities to aspiring candidates through recruitment rallies and outreach initiatives across the region. The defence spokesman said that the successful completion of the five-day rally at Churachandpur reinforces the Indian Army’s commitment to remaining connected with the youth of Manipur, reaching out to them even in challenging circumstances, and providing avenues for them to realise their aspirations of serving the nation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.