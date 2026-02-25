Desert drill highlights integrated warfare tactics by Indian Army

Pokhran: The Indian Army, under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command, conducted Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges on Tuesday to validate operational preparedness and integrated combat capabilities in the Desert Sector.



The exercise focused on coordinated employment of combined arms, precision long-range fires and network-enabled command and control in a realistic battlefield setting, according to a release.



The Integrated Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise showcased the combat effectiveness of mechanised forces operating in synergy across multiple domains. Foreign defence journalists from twenty-five countries witnessed the demonstration, gaining first-hand insight into the speed, precision and decisive firepower of the Indian Army's Combined Arms Forces in the Thar Desert.