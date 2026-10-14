Indian Army begins five-day Agniveer recruitment rally in Agartala

Agartala: The Indian Army on Tuesday commenced its five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2026 at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Badharghat, Agartala.

Organised under the aegis of the Spear Corps and the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Silchar, the recruitment drive will continue until October 17.

According to the Army, candidate registrations have increased by 92 per cent compared with previous recruitment cycles, reflecting growing interest among young people across Tripura.

The rally began early on Tuesday with the mandatory 1.6-kilometre run, in which 337 candidates participated in the first batch. Candidates who cleared the timed run proceeded to subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

These stages include Physical Fitness Tests (PFT), Physical Measurement Tests (PMT), document verification and preliminary medical examinations.

