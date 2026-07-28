Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: Here's how to check at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has declared the Agniveer result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE), which was conducted under the Agnipath Scheme. The Indian Army Agniveer results 2026 was declared for various Army Recruiting Offices (AROs), Recruiting Zones, and Zonal Recruiting Offices (ZROs) across the country.

Candidates who have appeared for the written exam/ recruitment rally can access their Indian Army Agniveer results 2026 on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. One can also download the zone-wise merit list PDFs to check their roll number. Candidates who stand out in the exam will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process.

How to check Indian Army Agniveer result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official website of Agniveer CEE at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 link flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Select your respective ZRO or ARO result PDF.

Step 4: Download the Indian Army Aginveer merit list 2026 PDF.

Step 5: Open the PDF and press Ctrl + F.

Step 6: Fill in the roll number to check your qualifying status.

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of PDF for future reference.

The Indian Army Agniveer exam conducted for candidates who are aspiring to join the Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme. The Agniveer written examination will be held only after qualifying in the physical fitness and medical examination stages. Candidates who stand out in the exam and shortlisted in CEE merit list will be eligible for document verification and final enrollment process.