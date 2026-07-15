Indian researcher tests Maharashtra crops in microgravity for space farming

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: In a significant milestone for India's emerging space biotechnology and food technology ecosystem, Capt. Aman Johri, Indian Analog Astronaut, Mumbai-based Astronautics Engineer and aerospace researcher, has successfully completed a pioneering microgravity research flight under Project Astra Farm, marking a new chapter in India's pursuit of sustainable food systems for future space missions.

The mission focused on Maharashtra-grown onions and potatoes, which were flown aboard a specially designed passive microgravity payload in collaboration with NRC-CNRC Canada. The experiment exposed the agricultural samples to reduced-gravity conditions, enabling scientists to initiate detailed investigations into how plant tissues and cellular biology respond to the unique environment of microgravity.

The research represents one of the first India-led initiatives exploring the intersection of space agriculture, food technology and advanced crop resilience, with the long-term vision of supporting human habitation beyond Earth while simultaneously strengthening food security on our own planet.

Following the microgravity phase, the crop samples are proposed to undergo carefully controlled nuclear food irradiation through facilities associated with BARC/Department of Atomic Energy, in partnership with Hindustan Agro Co-Op Ltd, a Government of Maharashtra-supported cooperative. Scientists will compare irradiated and non-irradiated samples to study biological, physiological and cellular changes that may unlock new possibilities for future space farming and resilient agriculture.

The findings are expected to contribute to next-generation food systems designed for long-duration human spaceflight, orbital missions, lunar bases and future Martian settlements, where reliable crop production and long-term food preservation remain among the greatest technological challenges.

Beyond extraterrestrial applications, the research could have profound implications for India and global agriculture. Scientists believe the study may provide valuable insights into improving crop resistance against climate change, extreme weather events, post-harvest losses, spoilage and long-term storage challenges, while strengthening agricultural sustainability through innovative food technologies.

At the heart of this ambitious initiative is Project Astra Farm, an emerging platform envisioned to establish Maharashtra as a global hub for space agriculture, advanced food technology and future space-food supply chains. By integrating cutting-edge aerospace research with agricultural innovation, the project seeks to bridge the gap between laboratory science and real-world applications that benefit both astronauts and farmers.

Adding a powerful symbolic moment to the mission, Capt Aman Johri unfurled the Indian National Flag during the microgravity flight, celebrating India's growing scientific capabilities and reaffirming the nation's expanding ambitions in human space exploration.

Capt Johri is currently preparing for a future orbital spaceflight mission while collaborating with stakeholders aligned with India's rapidly advancing Gaganyaan human spaceflight ecosystem. His work reflects the new generation of Indian researchers contributing to technologies that will shape the future of space exploration.

Over the past three years, Capt Johri has undergone an intensive and comprehensive astronaut training programme, including analog astronaut missions, spaceflight ground school, underwater neutral buoyancy laboratory training, zero-gravity flights, high-G exposure, gravity-offset simulations, Extravehicular Activity (EVA) spacesuit operations, orbital mission simulations and advanced spaceflight operations preparation.

Academically, Capt Johri brings together multidisciplinary expertise that uniquely positions him at the forefront of India's space research landscape. He holds an Astronautics Engineering qualification from Purdue University, specialising in Astrodynamics, Spaceflight Operations and Electric Propulsion Systems, alongside an Aerospace Engineering degree from SRM University, Chennai. Complementing his engineering background, he is also a trained helicopter pilot, combining aviation, aerospace engineering and astronautics into a rare interdisciplinary skill set dedicated to advancing India's role in human spaceflight and microgravity science.

As India accelerates its ambitions in human space exploration, projects such as Project Astra Farm demonstrate how indigenous scientific innovation can extend far beyond rockets and spacecraft. By transforming everyday agricultural produce into subjects of cutting-edge space research, Capt Aman Johri is helping build a future where Indian science contributes not only to sustainable life in space but also to more resilient agriculture on Earth.

With visionary leadership, scientific excellence and an unwavering commitment to advancing India's space ecosystem, Capt Aman Johri continues to emerge as one of the country's leading young faces in astronautics, microgravity research and space agriculture, carrying India's aspirations from its fertile farmlands towards the frontiers of space.

For all queries, please contact Capt. Aman Johri: amanthunder@gmail.com