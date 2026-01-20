Indian Americans hold free MLK Day health camp in Boston

Washington: Indian Americans in the Boston area marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by organising a free community healthcare camp, offering medical, dental, and vision services to hundreds of residents as a tribute to the civil rights leader’s legacy of service and equality.

The Foundation of Indian Americans (FIA)–New England, along with its partner organisations, held the camp on January 19 at the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington, Massachusetts, during the MLK Day weekend. The initiative was aimed at honoring Dr. King’s vision through direct community service, according to a media release issued Monday.

More than 300 community members received health services at no cost, including medical check-ups, dental consultations, and vision screenings.