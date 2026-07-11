Indian-American teenager commands 300 US Navy cadets



NJROTC is a leadership programme backed by the US Navy and run in high schools across America, built around building character, discipline and teamwork. Chauhan says she joined to sharpen her leadership skills and find a meaningful way to contribute to her school --an experience that grew into a broader ambition to become a Naval Officer.

Her rise to the top job took her through roles including Academic Commander, STEM Commander, Platoon Leader and Inspection Commander. As Academic Commander, she helped her school's team reach the second round of the Leadership and Academic Bowl two years running and take first place in a national academic exam. As STEM Commander, she led cadets in building the unit's first SeaPerch underwater robot from scratch. Along the way, she has mentored more than 200 fellow cadets -- the majority of her battalion.

Chauhan also credits a spiritual and cultural grounding, drawn from the teachings of BAPS Swaminarayan spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj and her participation in the movement's youth training programmes, for shaping her approach to leadership.

Reflecting on three years in command, she says the biggest lesson has been that leadership is measured by impact on others rather than authority, alongside the value of consistency under pressure and the growth that comes from stepping outside one's comfort zone --citing experiences such as Sail Training in Newport, Rhode Island.

Chauhan is now preparing to enter the Naval Academy Preparatory School, a stepping stone to the United States Naval Academy.