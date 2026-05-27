Indian Air Force introduces GATE-based entry for Technical Branch officers

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced a major change in its officer recruitment process by introducing a new entry scheme for the Technical Branch through valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. The initiative is aimed at providing engineering graduates with an alternative pathway into the officer cadre without appearing for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) written examination.

According to the official statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), candidates possessing valid GATE scores will now be eligible for direct shortlisting to the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs), where further assessment and selection will take place on the basis of merit.

The new scheme will apply exclusively to induction into the Technical Branch of the IAF. However, AFCAT will continue to remain the standard entry route for all branches of the Air Force, including Technical Branch entries.

“The Indian Air Force is pleased to announce the introduction of a scheme for induction into the Technical Branch (Officers Cadre), allowing eligible candidates to apply based on their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores,” the PIB release stated.

Under the new framework, candidates applying through the GATE route will be exempted from the preliminary written examination such as AFCAT. The IAF said this step is intended to simplify the recruitment process for technically qualified engineering graduates and widen opportunities for aspirants seeking a career in the defence sector.

The eligibility criteria for candidates applying through the GATE score scheme will remain the same as the existing educational qualifications prescribed for Technical Branch recruitment through AFCAT. The list of acceptable GATE disciplines and subjects has been detailed in the AFCAT 02/2026 notification released by the Air Force.

Importantly, the Air Force has also allowed candidates to apply through both AFCAT and the GATE-based route simultaneously, offering aspirants greater flexibility in the selection process.

The announcement comes alongside the ongoing AFCAT 02/2026 recruitment cycle, for which registrations opened on May 20 and will continue till June 19, 2026. The recruitment drive includes vacancies in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Officials said detailed notifications and application guidelines are available on the official IAF recruitment portals, including AFCAT Portal and Career Indian Air Force