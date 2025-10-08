Indian Air Force Day 2025: How to Become an Indian Air Force Officer

As the nation celebrated the 93rd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day on October 8, honouring the courage and commitment of India’s air warriors, many young aspirants are inspired to don the blue uniform and serve the country from the skies.
Young candidates who have completed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics can apply through the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Age: 16.5 to 19.5 years
Gender: Both men and women are eligible
After clearing the written exam and Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, candidates undergo three years of training at NDA, Pune, followed by specialised Air Force training at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal.
Graduates can apply through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, also conducted by UPSC.
Eligibility: Graduation with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level or an engineering degree for Flying Branch; graduation in any discipline for Ground Duty branches
Age: 20 to 24 years for the Flying Branch; 20 to 26 years for Ground Duty
Successful candidates undergo training at the Air Force Academy before commissioning.
The AFCAT is a direct entry route for both men and women, conducted twice a year by the IAF.
Branches: Flying, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical)
Eligibility:
Flying Branch: Graduation with a minimum of 60% and Physics and Mathematics at the 10+2 level
Technical Branch: Engineering degree in a relevant discipline
Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Graduation in any discipline
AFCAT-qualified candidates appear for the AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) interview, followed by medical tests.
Candidates holding an NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ Certificate can apply directly for the Flying Branch without appearing for the AFCAT written exam.
Age: 20 to 24 years
Qualification: Graduation with 60% marks and Physics and Mathematics at the 10+2 level
Engineering students in their pre-final or final year can apply through the UES, which provides entry into the Technical Branch of the IAF. Candidates are shortlisted for SSB interviews based on academic performance.
All selected candidates undergo rigorous training at the Air Force Academy, where they are shaped into officers ready to lead with discipline, skill, and integrity. The IAF offers opportunities not just to fly and defend the nation but also to pursue advanced education, research, and leadership roles.
Serving in the Indian Air Force is more than a job; it is a commitment to protect the nation with honour.
From operating advanced fighter jets and transport aircraft to managing cutting-edge technology and logistics, Air Force officers play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s airspace.
As the IAF celebrates its proud legacy on Oct 8, it continues to inspire countless young Indians to aim high — embodying its motto, “Touch the Sky with Glory.”