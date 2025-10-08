Indian Air Force Day 2025: How to Become an Indian Air Force Officer

1. Entry through NDA (After Class 12)

Young candidates who have completed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics can apply through the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Age: 16.5 to 19.5 years

Gender: Both men and women are eligible

After clearing the written exam and Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, candidates undergo three years of training at NDA, Pune, followed by specialised Air Force training at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal.

2. Entry through CDS (After Graduation)

Graduates can apply through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, also conducted by UPSC.