News

Indian Air Force Day 2025: How to Become an Indian Air Force Officer

The Indian Air Force offers multiple pathways for both men and women to join as officers across flying, technical, and ground duty branches.
Indian Air Force Officers
Indian Air Force Officerswww.edexlive.com
Published on

As the nation celebrated the 93rd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day on October 8, honouring the courage and commitment of India’s air warriors, many young aspirants are inspired to don the blue uniform and serve the country from the skies. 

1. Entry through NDA (After Class 12)

Young candidates who have completed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics can apply through the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

  • Age: 16.5 to 19.5 years

  • Gender: Both men and women are eligible

  • After clearing the written exam and Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, candidates undergo three years of training at NDA, Pune, followed by specialised Air Force training at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal.

2. Entry through CDS (After Graduation)

Graduates can apply through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, also conducted by UPSC.

  • Eligibility: Graduation with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level or an engineering degree for Flying Branch; graduation in any discipline for Ground Duty branches

  • Age: 20 to 24 years for the Flying Branch; 20 to 26 years for Ground Duty
    Successful candidates undergo training at the Air Force Academy before commissioning.

3. AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test)

The AFCAT is a direct entry route for both men and women, conducted twice a year by the IAF.

  • Branches: Flying, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical)

  • Eligibility:

    • Flying Branch: Graduation with a minimum of 60% and Physics and Mathematics at the 10+2 level

    • Technical Branch: Engineering degree in a relevant discipline

    • Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Graduation in any discipline
      AFCAT-qualified candidates appear for the AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) interview, followed by medical tests.

4. NCC Special Entry

Candidates holding an NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ Certificate can apply directly for the Flying Branch without appearing for the AFCAT written exam.

  • Age: 20 to 24 years

  • Qualification: Graduation with 60% marks and Physics and Mathematics at the 10+2 level

5. University Entry Scheme (UES)

Engineering students in their pre-final or final year can apply through the UES, which provides entry into the Technical Branch of the IAF. Candidates are shortlisted for SSB interviews based on academic performance.

Training and Life in the Air Force

All selected candidates undergo rigorous training at the Air Force Academy, where they are shaped into officers ready to lead with discipline, skill, and integrity. The IAF offers opportunities not just to fly and defend the nation but also to pursue advanced education, research, and leadership roles.

Serving in the Indian Air Force is more than a job; it is a commitment to protect the nation with honour. 

From operating advanced fighter jets and transport aircraft to managing cutting-edge technology and logistics, Air Force officers play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s airspace.

As the IAF celebrates its proud legacy on Oct 8, it continues to inspire countless young Indians to aim high — embodying its motto, “Touch the Sky with Glory.”

Indian Air Force Day
National Defence Academy
Air Force Officer

Related Stories

No stories found.
Google Preferred Source
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com