Indian Abacus expands skill-based learning initiatives in Jamshedpur

Indian Abacus has expanded its skill-based learning initiatives in Jamshedpur, with a focus on cognitive development programmes for children through abacus training and related educational activities.

According to a press release, the expansion is part of efforts to encourage learning methods that go beyond conventional classroom instruction by strengthening memory, concentration, logical reasoning and mental calculation skills at an early age.

Officials associated with the initiative said that the programmes are designed to help students improve analytical thinking and confidence through activity-based learning techniques. The training model combines visualisation and mental exercises intended to make arithmetic and problem-solving more interactive for children.

The organisation stated that there has been growing interest among parents in supplementary learning programmes that focus on cognitive and life skills alongside academic performance. It said that such initiatives are increasingly being viewed as tools to improve attention span, creativity and decision-making abilities among students.

Indian Abacus also noted that the Jamshedpur expansion would involve structured learning modules and student engagement activities aimed at younger learners. The initiative reflects a broader trend in education where institutions and private organisations are introducing skill-oriented and experiential learning models to complement school curricula.

Educators have increasingly emphasised the need for programmes that support foundational cognitive development, particularly at a time when schools are exploring alternative approaches to improve student engagement and practical learning outcomes.