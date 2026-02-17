"IndiaAI Safety Institute is dedicated mechanism for ethical, safe, and responsible deployment of AI systems": PM Modi



"India's commitment also extends globally. Just as there are global norms in aviation and shipping to ensure safety and accountability across borders, similarly, the world must work towards common principles and standards in AI. Whether through its role in the 2023 GPAI declaration, the Paris AI discussions, or in the current summit, India has consistently advocated a balanced path of advancing innovation while building safeguards for safe and inclusive #AIForAll," he said.

The Prime Minister also called for a global compact on Artificial Intelligence, stressing that strong safeguards, human oversight and transparency must go hand in hand with innovation to ensure AI is used responsibly and not misused for deepfakes, crime or terrorist activities.