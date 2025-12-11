IndiaAI Mission, Gujarat govt host conclave on AI for Good Governance ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

These sessions will explore AI for governance and public service delivery; AI-driven transformation across urban and rural development; AI for smart agriculture and rural prosperity; Generative AI and future innovations; AI for healthcare and public wellbeing; AI for fintech and digital inclusion; and Multilingual AI and the role of BHASHINI in enabling language accessibility.

In addition to the sessions, participants engage in networking interactions and visit an Experience Zone jointly curated by IndiaAI and the DST Gujarat, showcasing AI solutions across governance, health, agriculture, and industry.



"By convening government leaders, industry innovators, and academic experts on a common platform, the Gandhinagar Regional Pre-Summit aims to strengthen India's AI ecosystem with frameworks that are scalable, trustworthy, interoperable, and grounded in public interest. Insights emerging from this conference will directly inform the agenda and outcomes of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing India's growing leadership in shaping a safe, trusted, and globally relevant AI future," MeitY said.

