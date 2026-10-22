IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 opens applications for UG, PG and PhD students; deadline November 30

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has opened applications for the IndiaAI Fellowship Programme for the 2026-27 academic year, offering financial support to students and researchers working on artificial intelligence (AI) projects. The last date to apply is November 30, 2026.
The programme, run under the IndiaAI Mission, is open to eligible undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), integrated dual degree (IDD) and PhD students pursuing full-time studies in India. Applicants can submit their applications through the official IndiaAI Fellowship portal.
How much funding is available?
The financial assistance varies by academic level. Eligible undergraduate and integrated dual degree students can receive up to Rs 1 lakh, while postgraduate students can receive up to Rs 2 lakh, subject to the programme's conditions.
Doctoral researchers receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 70,000 in the first two years, Rs 75,000 in the third year and Rs 80,000 in the fourth and fifth years. PhD fellows can also receive research grants of up to Rs 2 lakh per year, with institutional overheads capped at 10%.
Students whose AI research papers are accepted at eligible international conferences with an h5-index above 100 may receive additional one-time support of up to Rs 1 lakh towards travel and accommodation.
Who is eligible to apply?
For undergraduate and integrated dual degree fellowships, applicants must be full-time students in the eligible stage of their programme and have completed at least three full-time AI-related courses. The scheme covers disciplines including engineering, science, medicine, law, commerce, business and liberal arts, provided the proposed work relates to AI.
Postgraduate applicants must be pursuing full-time studies in AI-related courses and meet the prescribed academic requirements. Eligibility varies according to the semester and previous academic performance.
The PhD research fellowship is intended for newly admitted or first-year full-time doctoral scholars working in AI and related fields. Applicants must meet the academic and enrolment criteria specified in the relevant guidelines.
How to apply
Candidates should visit the IndiaAI Fellowship portal to review the guidelines for their academic category and submit the required documents before November 30.
Applications require academic records and institutional endorsements, including a signed recommendation from the research supervisor and the relevant department or institution head. Applicants should check the prescribed formats and documentation requirements before submitting their applications.
The fellowship is part of the IndiaAI Mission's efforts to develop AI research talent and support work on AI technologies and applications in India.