IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 opens applications for UG, PG and PhD students; deadline November 30

How much funding is available?

The financial assistance varies by academic level. Eligible undergraduate and integrated dual degree students can receive up to Rs 1 lakh, while postgraduate students can receive up to Rs 2 lakh, subject to the programme's conditions.

Doctoral researchers receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 70,000 in the first two years, Rs 75,000 in the third year and Rs 80,000 in the fourth and fifth years. PhD fellows can also receive research grants of up to Rs 2 lakh per year, with institutional overheads capped at 10%.

Students whose AI research papers are accepted at eligible international conferences with an h5-index above 100 may receive additional one-time support of up to Rs 1 lakh towards travel and accommodation.