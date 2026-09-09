India youth winger Vishal Yadav speaks upon historic AFC U20 Asian Cup qualification after 20-year wait

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS): India U20 winger Vishal Yadav has described the team’s qualification for the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 qualification as a moment of redemption, almost two years after suffering heartbreak in the 86th minute against Thailand at the U17 level.
India secured their place in the AFC U20 Asian Cup after a 20-year wait, with Yadav playing an important role in the qualifying campaign. The 18-year-old scored a spectacular goal against Bangladesh on September 6 to help India seal a crucial victory.
For Yadav, however, the qualification carried an added emotional significance. On October 27, 2024, Yadav had scored to put India U17 2-1 ahead against Thailand in their final AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifier. But Thailand struck in the 86th minute to win 3-2 and eliminate India, who needed only a draw to qualify.
Nearly two years later, the 86th minute brought a different memory. Shami Singamayum scored in that minute against Syria in India’s opening match of the U20 qualifiers, with the goal eventually proving decisive in the qualification campaign.
“I still remember that day, October 27, 2024. At that time, we conceded in the 86th minute against Thailand, and, basically, if they hadn’t scored, we would have qualified. So, I am very happy that we have got redemption now,” Yadav said.
Reflecting on India’s historic qualification, Yadav said the achievement was a source of pride for the young squad.
“I am very happy, individually and as a team, because after 20 years, we have qualified for the U20 Asian Cup, which is historic for India. Our young players should be proud that we have done it,” he said.
Yadav himself made a telling contribution against Bangladesh, doubling India’s advantage in the 60th minute with an acrobatic finish following a long throw from Yaipharemba Chingakham and a flick-on by Rishikanta Meitei Laishram. The goal was not merely an instinctive finish, with Yadav revealing that the team had worked on the set-piece routine.
“We had a strategy for the long throw. We tried the same thing against Singapore as well. It was the same ball and the same strategy; with a flick, this time, it was the same ball, but I was ready. I just wanted to convert the ball in the middle,” he said.
The winger has progressed through India’s age-group teams, representing the U16s, U17s and now the U20s. He also tasted senior football when he made his Indian Super League debut for Punjab FC against FC Goa in February 2025.
“I am still very young, and to represent the nation at different age-group levels is a very big thing for me. I have played for the U16s, U17s and now the U20s. Every year, I have been able to continue this journey, and I am very grateful for that,” he said.
Yadav’s football journey began in Uttar Pradesh, after he moved to live with his aunt in Varanasi. He credits his cousin Shubham Yadav with encouraging him to take up the sport seriously.
“He took me to the ground and made me feel that football was fun. He told me to play and follow my passion. That is where my football journey really started. He is the reason,” Yadav said.
Having now achieved success at multiple youth levels, Yadav has set his sights on representing the senior national team.
“I felt that I wanted this jersey one day. Fortunately, I got selected for U16s, and I was very shocked. I could not believe it. Even after reaching Bhutan for the SAFF U16, it felt unbelievable,” he said.
“Now, the dream is bigger. I want to continue this journey and one day play for the senior national team.”
The AFC U20 Asian Cup in China, scheduled for March and April 2027, will provide a considerably tougher test, with India set to face some of Asia’s leading youth teams.
“The qualifiers were difficult, but the final round will be even harder. There will be big teams like Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. They are very good, especially technically. It is the beginning of another journey. We have qualified for the Asian Cup, but now we have to prepare for what comes next,” Yadav said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.