India assisting evacuation of students from Iran, says MEA

New Delhi: India is working to facilitate the return of its nationals from Iran, including students stranded amid the ongoing conflict in the West Asia, the MEA said on Thursday.



Addressing a briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a large number of Indian students, including many from Kashmir studying medicine, are currently in Iran, and efforts are underway to help them return safely.



"We have a large number of students, including girls from Kashmir who are studying medical education in Iran. We are trying our best," Jaiswal said.