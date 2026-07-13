MEA revokes 2017 Yemen travel curb, maintains strong advisory against visiting conflict zones

Sanaa. Yemen (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has withdrawn the 2017 Gazette notification that imposed travel restrictions on Yemen, while continuing to advise Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the conflict-hit country.

According to a travel advisory issued by the MEA, the earlier gazette notification dated October 3, 2017, has been withdrawn through the government's gazette notification dated July 10, following a review of the travel restrictions.

"The Ministry of External Affairs has reviewed the restrictions on travel to Yemen and, accordingly, withdrawn the earlier Gazette Notification No. 3223 (E) dated October 3, 2017, vide the Government of India Gazette Notification No. 3760 (E) dated July 10, 2026. Notwithstanding the above, the Ministry of External Affairs continues to advise all Indian nationals to refrain from non-essential travel to Yemen," the MEA stated.

Despite the withdrawal of the notification, the ministry cautioned that Indian nationals should continue to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

"If such travel is unavoidable, it should be undertaken only after a thorough assessment of the local security situation, and travel to active conflict zones must be avoided," the advisory stated.

The MEA also advised Indian nationals residing in Yemen to remain vigilant and restrict their movements within the country in view of the prevailing security situation.

Further, Indian citizens currently in Yemen, or those planning to travel there, have been strongly advised to register with the Embassy of India in Riyadh to facilitate better communication and assistance in case of emergencies.

"Indian nationals in Yemen and those who need to travel to Yemen are strongly advised to register with the Embassy of India in Riyadh to facilitate better communication and assistance in case of emergencies," the MEA added.