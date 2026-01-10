"India will develop at pace set by PM Modi, even on autopilot": NSA Ajit Doval

"I've forgotten my youth, and your youth has changed so much that I'm not even aware of many things. But one thing is very common in both: when I was young, and now, I've observed that it always stays with you... That is your decision-making ability... India will definitely develop. India, at the pace and speed that PM Modi has set. Even if it runs on autopilot, it will still be developed," Doval said.



"But the question is: who will lead this developed India? How capable will they be? The greatest strength of a leader is making the right decisions. They make decisions on time and implement those decisions with complete faith and conviction. So if you want to become a leader of developed India, in any field, science, technology, security, you will have to make decisions, and you will have to develop this decision-making ability from now on," he said.

