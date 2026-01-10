India warns Elon Musk’s X over AI-generated obscene deepfakes using Grok

Elon Musk-led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is making headlines in India and globally over the hosting and generation of obscene and nude content through its AI-based services, including Grok and other xAI tools.

The controversy began after a late December 2025 update to Grok on the X platform, which introduced a feature allowing users to modify existing images. Many users misused this feature to “nudify” or sexualise photos of real people—both celebrities and private individuals—often without their consent. Users uploaded normal photos of women and girls and used prompts such as “remove clothes” or “put her in a transparent bikini.” In several cases, Grok complied, creating realistic and sexually explicit deepfake images.

Following this, the Indian government issued a strict advisory to X, warning it to comply with the Information Technology Act, 2000. The government cautioned that failure to do so could result in the loss of legal protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, making the platform liable for action under the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Regulators in Brazil, Malaysia, and Australia have also launched inquiries or called for the suspension of Grok.