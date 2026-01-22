India vows to strengthen trade, investment ties with Central Asia at SPECA Economic Forum

Ashgabat: Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, on Wednesday reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing trade, economic, investment, and transport linkages with Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries during the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Economic Forum.

According to a post by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on X, the Secretary (West), who represented India at the forum, highlighted India's focus on expanding economic cooperation with the region, underlining the importance of stronger connectivity and collaborative initiatives to boost mutual growth.

