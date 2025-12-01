'India values Thailand as long-time friend, important maritime neighbour'

"Several agreements, including in the field of handlooms and handicrafts, digital technologies, MSMEs and maritime heritage were signed on that occasion. So, in that background, given the rapidly evolving geopolitical and geo-economic environment which impacts both of us, we believe that a regular exchange of views on pressing issues is very useful. I think we have many common interests, including in our region. I particularly look forward to a deep discussion on the situation in Myanmar during your stay," he added.