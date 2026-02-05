India-US trade deal shows power of new India, says Gujarat CM

"In that direction, this trade deal is also the beginning of a new chapter in the progress of bilateral relations between India and America. As a result of this deal, the vision given by the Prime Minister of 'Make in India, Make for the World' will get more strength," he added.

Patel stated that the US tariff on Made in India products at 18 per cent is a significant boost for manufacturing, MSMEs, exporters and job creation, which will open new doors for entrepreneurs and startups to wider markets around the world.

"This agreement will increase India's global economic presence. With the decisive leadership and citizen-centric diplomacy of PM Modi, India-US relations will also boost global peace and prosperity. On behalf of all the citizens of Gujarat, I congratulate the Prime Minister for this historic bilateral trade agreement," he said.