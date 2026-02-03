India–US trade deal breaks yearlong logjam



Kugelman further pointed out that questions remain over the fate of the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India over Russian oil imports, beyond the reduction of the tariff rate to 18 per cent, stressing that a conclusive assessment of the deal would only be possible once greater clarity emerges on the concessions made by both sides.



"I think one of the biggest questions right now is what of the 25 per cent tariff the US slapped on India for imports of Russian oil? We don't know if that's going to be removed or not. We just know that the initial 25 per cent tariff will be brought down to 18 per cent. For me, one of the big questions is what the US side conceded. Has it given in to--has it made concessions to the Indian side? And that until we have a better sense as to what the terms of this deal are we need to refrain from giving a conclusive assessment of the deal," he added.



His remark comes after Trump, earlier on Monday, said that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal" with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi.