India-US trade agreement along with other FTAs positive for Indian economy: SBI Chairman

Mumbai : State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman CS Setty on Saturday said the India-US trade agreement, along with the other recently concluded Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are extremely positive for the Indian economy.

While responding to a question by ANI on the India-US trade deal at a press conference, Setty said, "It's not only the India-US deal, but also other trade deals, whether it is with the EU or the FTA with the UK in the past, all these are extremely positive for the Indian economy."

"One big positive development is that there's no overhang of tariffs," he said, adding that the agreement opens up significant opportunities for both corporates and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to integrate with global supply chains.

Further, on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, Setty said, it was largely on expected lines, adding that the central bank's stance on liquidity management has boosted confidence in the banking system.