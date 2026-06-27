India-US relationship stronger than ever: Trump team charts ambitious agenda 

Washington: Senior officials in US President Donald Trump's administration have outlined an ambitious roadmap for expanding India-US ties, signalling that Washington is working towards a Presidential visit to India early next year, expects to conclude a bilateral trade agreement in the coming weeks or months, and sees New Delhi as one of its closest strategic partners.

In separate exclusive interviews with IANS at the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the relationship as stronger than ever, highlighting growing cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and the Indo-Pacific.

Rubio said the administration was working towards Trump's visit to India next year.