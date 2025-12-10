India-US hold key talks to boost strategic cooperation across defence, tech and trade

New Delhi: US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker held discussions with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, with both sides focusing on turning the vision outlined by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their February meeting into tangible outcomes. Hooker is on a five-day visit to India to strengthen strategic and economic cooperation.



According to the US embassy, Hooker conveyed the administration's intent to advance collaboration in sectors such as defence, energy, technology, space and supply chain resilience. It said, "The meeting was an opportunity to translate President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's vision from their February meeting into concrete progress that enhances US security, jobs, and competitiveness, while supporting India's long-term goals."



The Ministry of External Affairs said the talks, held under the foreign office consultations mechanism, allowed a wide-ranging review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.