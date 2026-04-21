India, US signal steady progress in trade deal talks

Washington DC: A senior United States official has said that Washington and New Delhi are making progress toward a finalised trade deal, as the two sides hold fresh negotiations in the American capital.



The official, speaking to ANI, said, "The Trump administration and India continue to have positive and productive discussions towards a finalised trade deal."



The comment came in response to ANI's question about the current status of the ongoing trade talks between the two countries in Washington, DC.

Indian delegates have been arriving in Washington for the latest round of negotiations. Another official familiar with the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two sides are close to wrapping up an agreement, with most substantive issues already resolved.

"Most of it is almost done," the official told ANI. "There aren't many loose ends left."