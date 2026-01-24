India unveils "techno-legal" AI governance framework to balance innovation and risk.

New Delhi: India's Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser has released a white paper on AI governance, proposing a "techno-legal" framework to balance innovation and risk.

The framework integrates legal safeguards, technical controls, and institutional mechanisms to ensure trusted AI development, according to the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to GoI press release.

'Strengthening AI Governance Through Techno-Legal Framework' outlines a comprehensive institutional mechanism to operationalise India's AI governance ecosystem, emphasising that the success of any policy instrument depends on its effective implementation.