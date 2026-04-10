India-UK trade deal by May 1, Europe pact by year-end

New Delhi: India's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom is expected to take effect by May 1, while a similar agreement with Europe may be finalized by the end of the year, said Ravi Sam, Vice Chairman of Texprocil, during a business leaders' meeting in Coimbatore attended by commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.



"Now Ministers are assured it should be around the first of May that the UK will come into play, and also Europe will be by the end of the year. With both this happening, it's going to open a huge market for the Indian exporters, not just textiles, across the board," said Sam after his meeting with Minister Goyal.



Sam noted that these agreements will give a major boost to Indian exporters, especially the textile sector, which has faced difficulties accessing Western markets due to tariffs and duties.