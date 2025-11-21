India-UK student body launches national panel to tackle employability gap

A new body called the Indian National Students Employability Council (INSEC) has been launched in the United Kingdom (UK) to support Indian students’ post-study job prospects, amid concerns about bias in recruitment and limited employment responses.

The council, formed by the Indian National Students Association UK (INSA UK) in partnership with AI-platform Creoo, was unveiled during the India-UK Student Leadership Summit held at the Houses of Parliament in London.

INSEC aims to make a practical impact. It plans a National Career Roadshow across several top British universities such as the London School of Economics, UCL and King’s College, reports PTI.

Early next year, it will launch the first UK-wide study on “Indian Student Outcomes”, tracking employment trends and challenges. A National Advisory Board will also be set up to advocate for Indian students in UK higher-education policymaking.

Organisers say that the move addresses long-standing frustrations among Indian students: despite the UK’s Graduate Route visa, which allows post-study work for up to 18 months, many report being ignored by employers or facing unequal treatment.

INSA UK has also opened discussions with both the Indian High Commission and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to encourage employers to treat Indian graduates fairly.

The summit was opened by Labour MP Navendu Mishra, a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Indo-British relations, who emphasised the importance of a strong student community voice to avoid misrepresentation.

INSA UK’s national president, Amit Tiwari, described the organisation as a platform where Indian students in the UK can ask questions, engage in debate, and strengthen their community.