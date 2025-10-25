India, UK partner on Ramanujan Junior Researchers Scheme for emerging scientists

India and the United Kingdom have jointly launched the Ramanujan Junior Researchers Programme, a new fellowship designed to promote collaboration between young scientists from both nations.

Supported by India’s Department of Science and Technology (DST), the initiative will enable Indian physicists and mathematicians to conduct research at the London Institute for Mathematical Sciences (LIMS).

The programme was announced following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India.

Inspired by the legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and his historic 1913 collaboration with GH Hardy, the initiative aims to strengthen research ties between India and the UK.