India, UK partner on Ramanujan Junior Researchers Scheme for emerging scientists

India and the United Kingdom have jointly launched the Ramanujan Junior Researchers Programme, a new fellowship designed to promote collaboration between young scientists from both nations.
Supported by India’s Department of Science and Technology (DST), the initiative will enable Indian physicists and mathematicians to conduct research at the London Institute for Mathematical Sciences (LIMS).
The programme was announced following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India.
Inspired by the legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and his historic 1913 collaboration with GH Hardy, the initiative aims to strengthen research ties between India and the UK.
In the first phase, the DST-funded programme will select up to six PhD students from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR).
These ‘Ramanujan Junior Visitors’ will spend several months at LIMS, attending lectures and engaging in collaborative projects.
The second phase will expand into ‘Ramanujan Junior Fellowships,’ open to early-career researchers across India, allowing them to undertake full-time research at LIMS for three years.
Dr. Thomas Fink, Director of LIMS, said the programme will act as “a bridge for the exchange of talents between two science superpowers,” while Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami highlighted that “science advances not through isolation, but through friendship and dialogue.”
Located at the historic Royal Institution, LIMS has long been associated with major scientific milestones.
The new partnership provides Indian researchers access to a world-class scientific environment, enhancing their role in global theoretical research.
As the fellowship expands, it is expected to deepen Indo-UK scientific cooperation and nurture future generations of Indian scientists.