India, UK can work closely on Critical Minerals: Manchester Professor

New Delhi: India and the UK have significant opportunities to collaborate on critical minerals and advanced materials to build secure and self-sufficient ecosystems in both countries, said Aravind Vijayaraghavan, Professor of Nanomaterials at the University of Manchester, UK, adding that the “challenges are more mechanistic than willpower.”



Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event, Vijayaraghavan said securing the supply and availability of critical minerals has become a priority for countries around the world, including India and the UK.

“I think critical minerals, as the name suggests, is important for all countries now around the world. Everybody is trying to become secure in their critical mineral supply and availability, India, UK as well,” he said. However, he stressed that countries cannot achieve critical mineral security in isolation and need to build partnerships with friendly nations to strengthen supply chains.



Highlighting the potential for India-UK cooperation, he said the UK has a long history of strong research and development capabilities in advanced materials and critical minerals, while India is increasingly focusing on building domestic capabilities in the sector.

“UK has a long history of very strong R&D strengths and we do quite a lot of work in various areas of advanced materials and critical minerals, and this is an emerging area for India where Indian companies Indian businesses are looking to develop or contribute to India's self-sufficiency,” he said adding “the UK is also looking to ensure that its own critical minerals and advanced materials ecosystem is self-sufficient…there is plenty of opportunity here for us to work together.”