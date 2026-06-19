India, UK discuss advancing collaborations in AI, emerging technologies

London: India and UK discussed advancing collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, research and innovation and leveraging the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to have new opportunities, foster innovation, and drive shared economic growth.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to the UK, P Kumaran, and Permanent Secretary, UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Emran Mian, the High Commission of India in London announced on Friday.

"High Commissioner P. Kumaran had a constructive meeting yesterday with Emran Mian, Permanent Secretary, DSIT. They discussed advancing India–UK collaboration in AI, emerging technologies, research and innovation, and leveraging the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to unlock new opportunities, foster innovation, and drive shared economic growth," the High Commission of India in London posted on X.