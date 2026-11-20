Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held bilateral discussions with UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Sultan Al Olama in Dubai on November 19 to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in artificial intelligence (AI), education and emerging technologies.
According to News on AIR, the discussions covered AI-enabled learning, digital public infrastructure for education, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, teacher capacity building and the responsible use of emerging technologies in classrooms.
The two ministers also explored the potential of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus to facilitate joint AI research with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).
Focus on AI literacy and teacher training
The discussions included an exchange of perspectives on the UAE's National AI Literacy Curriculum Framework for students from kindergarten to Class 12 and its National AI Upskilling Programme for Teachers.
Joshi also proposed a structured India-UAE dialogue on AI in education to translate the countries' shared objectives into collaborative initiatives and prepare their education systems for emerging technological developments.
Research collaboration across sectors
The ministers discussed research collaboration under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), covering areas such as AI, climate resilience, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and space technologies.
Joshi is on an official visit to the UAE. Earlier on November 19, he presided over the convocation ceremony of the first graduating batch of IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus.
The discussions are part of efforts to strengthen India-UAE cooperation in higher education, research and emerging technologies.