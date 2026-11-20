Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held bilateral discussions with UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Sultan Al Olama in Dubai on November 19 to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in artificial intelligence (AI), education and emerging technologies.

According to News on AIR, the discussions covered AI-enabled learning, digital public infrastructure for education, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, teacher capacity building and the responsible use of emerging technologies in classrooms.

The two ministers also explored the potential of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus to facilitate joint AI research with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).