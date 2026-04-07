India U17 women's team to face Russia in three friendly matches

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS): The India U17 women's team will hold three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi on April 11, 14, and 17, 2026. Head coach Pamela Conti has selected a 23-player squad for these games.
All three matches will be played at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi, and will kick off at 14:30 IST.
The Young Tigresses, preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026, arrived in Sochi late Monday night. Last month, they travelled to Yangon to play two friendly matches against the hosts, winning both (2-0 and 3-2). After returning, Conti's team continued their training camp in Bengaluru.
The team secured a confident 2–0 win over Myanmar in the first of two international friendlies. Pritika Barman starred with both goals, scoring just before halftime and again early in the second half. India displayed a composed and balanced performance, with solid defending led by Abhista Basnett and Elizabed Lakra, while goalkeeper Munni ensured a clean sheet.
After a competitive first half, India dominated the second half, controlling possession and tempo. They nearly added a third goal, hitting the crossbar, and comfortably closed out the match.
In the Asian Cup held in Suzhou, India will face Australia on May 2, Japan on May 5, and Lebanon on May 8 in Group B.
India U17 women's 23-member squad for Russia friendlies:
Goalkeepers- Munni, Shelna Maria Sajit, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.
Defenders- Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.
Midfielders- Abhista Basnett, Alva Devi Senjam, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Thandamoni Baskey.
Forwards- Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Joya, Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.
Coaching Staff:
Head coach- Pamela Conti
Assistant coaches- Vincenzo Conti and Nivetha Ramadoss
Goalkeeping coach- Mario Aguiar
Strength and conditioning coach- Amit Yadav
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.