India U17 men to play Qatar in friendlies before AFC U17 Asian Cup

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Indian U17 football men's team will play two friendly matches against Qatar on April 25 and 28, in Doha, Qatar.

The friendlies, India's last two preparatory games before the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will be played behind closed doors. Both matches will kick off at 21:30 IST, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

The Blue Colts are currently in Thailand to play two friendlies against the United Arab Emirates, the first of which they won 1-0 on Friday.

After the second game on Tuesday, Bibiano Fernandes' side will depart for Doha on April 22. They will travel from Doha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 30. In the AFC U17 Asian Cup, India will take on Australia on May 6, Uzbekistan on May 10 and DPR Korea on May 13 in Group D.

The entire 24-member Blue Colts' squad will travel to Doha. The final 23-member squad for the Asian Cup will be announced closer to the tournament.

India U17 men's friendlies schedule in Doha:

21:30 IST, April 25: Qatar vs India

21:30 IST, April 28: Qatar vs India.

(ANI)