India tops Physics Olympiad 2026 with five gold medals

New Delhi: India delivered a stellar performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, with all five members of its team winning Gold medals and the country jointly securing the World No. 1 rank.



India shared the top spot with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan at the competition, which saw the participation of 381 students from 87 countries.



The Indian Gold medal winners are Kanishk Jain (Pune, Maharashtra), Riddhesh Anant Bendale (Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Rishit Garg (Dwarka, New Delhi), Shresth Suraiya (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Svarit Joshi (Ahmedabad, Gujarat).