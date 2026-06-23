India tops Asia-Pacific region in job security confidence

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS): Nearly 30 per cent of Indian workers said their jobs are secure, placing India third globally and highest in the Asia Pacific region, a report said on Tuesday.
Across APAC, only 18 per cent of respondents felt that their jobs are safe, the report from ADP Research said, adding that no country reported a majority of workers confident about long‑term job safety.
Only 22 per cent of workers globally strongly agreed their jobs are safe from elimination. The report highlighted that workers who feel secure are twice as likely to say they have no intention of leaving, six times more likely to be fully engaged and 3.3 times more likely to report high productivity.
While India leads APAC, the data still showed a notable gap between improving employment conditions and workers' perceptions of long-term stability.
“In today’s environment, employees are not just focused on job continuity; they are increasingly concerned about job relevance. As technology reshapes the nature of work, many are questioning whether their current roles will remain viable in the future,” said Rahul Goyal, Managing Director, ADP India and Southeast Asia
“Employees must prioritise continuous upskilling to stay competitive, while employers need to be far more transparent about how roles are evolving,” he added.
Clear communication, combined with sustained investment in skills development, will be critical to strengthening employability, driving productivity, and building long-term workforce resilience, Goyal said.
In India, job security sentiment varies significantly by job type. Knowledge workers (37 per cent) are approximately twice as likely to report confidence compared to skilled tasks (18 per cent) and repetitive task workers (17 per cent).
At a regional level, APAC workers in the finance and insurance sector report the highest levels of job security confidence, while those in accommodation and food services report the lowest.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.