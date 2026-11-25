New Delhi: India is expected to play a bigger role in global landslide research and disaster risk reduction following its hosting of the 7th World Landslide Forum for the first time, Japanese disaster research expert Prof. Shinji Sassa told ANI.



Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Sassa, Head of the Soil Dynamics Group at Japan's Port and Airport Research Institute, said hosting the international event was a significant development for India and would strengthen its role in advancing landslide science and practical solutions to reduce disaster risks.

"This is indeed the first time the World Landslide Forum is taking place in India. So it has a huge implication, and India will take a major role in learning science and practice from now on," he told ANI.



The 7th World Landslide Forum is being held from November 22 to 27, 2026, at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Faridabad.