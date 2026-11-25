New Delhi: India is expected to play a bigger role in global landslide research and disaster risk reduction following its hosting of the 7th World Landslide Forum for the first time, Japanese disaster research expert Prof. Shinji Sassa told ANI.
Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Sassa, Head of the Soil Dynamics Group at Japan's Port and Airport Research Institute, said hosting the international event was a significant development for India and would strengthen its role in advancing landslide science and practical solutions to reduce disaster risks.
"This is indeed the first time the World Landslide Forum is taking place in India. So it has a huge implication, and India will take a major role in learning science and practice from now on," he told ANI.
The 7th World Landslide Forum is being held from November 22 to 27, 2026, at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Faridabad.
The forum brings together scientists, engineers, practitioners and policymakers from across the world to discuss landslide research, technology and ways to reduce disaster risks.
Sassa said the forum was different from a conventional international scientific conference as it brought together not only researchers but also policymakers, stakeholders and the general public.
He said the main focus was to use scientific knowledge and technology to reduce landslide risks, save lives and protect critical infrastructure.
"The 7th World Landslide Forum is discussing all in the whole that how to reduce disaster risk, how to save lives, and how to protect the infrastructure, particularly the critical infrastructure from landslide disasters," he said.
He also highlighted the scope for stronger cooperation between India and Japan in landslide research and disaster management through the International Consortium on Landslides (ICL).
Highlighting the role of science and technology, Sassa said the latest developments in landslide research should be translated into practical measures. These include early warning systems, hazard mapping and mitigation measures to protect people and infrastructure.
He said applying scientific research and technological advances to disaster management could help save more lives and protect critical and general infrastructure across the world.
The forum is being organised under the theme "Landslide Science and Practice for Safe and Resilient Communities". Its discussions cover landslide monitoring and early warning, modelling, hazard and risk assessment, mitigation strategies, triggering mechanisms and the impact of climate change.
Sassa said India was becoming increasingly important in global efforts to reduce disaster risks and expressed confidence that the country would play a more significant role in landslide disaster reduction following the international forum.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.