India to lead global pharma landscape with innovation-driven approach: Minister

New Delhi: India is poised to lead the global pharmaceutical landscape due to its focus on biologics, biosimilars and specialty medicines, Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday.

The minister highlighted that the government recently launched Biopharma Shakti Initiative with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, to advance capabilities in biopharmaceutical innovation, foster innovation and strengthen research capabilities.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, underlined the need for industry to intensify its focus on innovation-driven segments as innovative drugs account for nearly 87 per cent of the global pharmaceutical market value, the statement said.

Nadda mentioned complementary initiatives such as PRIP scheme for promoting research in pharmaceuticals and medical technology, Production-Linked Incentive programmes, and Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, supporting domestic manufacturing, affordable access to medicines, and deepening industry-academia collaboration as well as development of innovative therapies.