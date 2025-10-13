India to launch 17 German translations and ‘India Stage’ at 77th Frankfurt Book Fair

India is set to make a vibrant impression at the 77th Frankfurt Book Fair, taking place from 15–19 October 2025, with a showcase celebrating its rich linguistic, literary, and publishing diversity.

Under the theme “Read and Explore India”, the India National Stand, curated by the National Book Trust (NBT) under the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Frankfurt, will, for the first time, feature a dedicated ‘India Stage’.