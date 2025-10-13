India to launch 17 German translations and ‘India Stage’ at 77th Frankfurt Book Fair

India is set to make a vibrant impression at the 77th Frankfurt Book Fair, taking place from 15–19 October 2025, with a showcase celebrating its rich linguistic, literary, and publishing diversity.
Under the theme “Read and Explore India”, the India National Stand, curated by the National Book Trust (NBT) under the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Frankfurt, will, for the first time, feature a dedicated ‘India Stage’.
The National Stand brings together national and private publishing bodies, reflecting a Whole-of-Government approach in projecting Brand India on an international stage. The initiative, conceptualized by the Ministry of Education in 2023, is implemented by the NBT, India, which also serves as the Nodal Agency for the Promotion of Indian Books Abroad.
The India Stand’s design draws inspiration from Mithila art of Bihar. Its mascot, conceptualized by the National Institute of Design (NID), celebrates linguistic diversity and family reading, weaving India’s literary heritage with the national bird, the peacock, symbolizing imagination, knowledge, and emotion.
The India National Stand will be inaugurated by Consul General of India in Frankfurt, Ms. Suchita Kishore, on 15 October 2025, in the presence of NBT Chairman Milind Sudhakar Marathe and other distinguished Indian and international guests.
A key highlight will be the launch of 17 Indian children’s books translated into German, introducing Indian storytelling to European audiences. Twelve leading publishers will participate in person, while over 90 publishers, including Bloomsbury, Parragon Publishing India, Shroff Publishers, Rupa Publications, and others, will showcase their works through the Collective Exhibit of Books from India, offering a comprehensive view of the country’s publishing landscape.
To support international collaborations, a Rights Catalogue of Books from India, featuring nearly 250 titles from over 90 publishers, will be released, providing opportunities for copyright trade and translation across Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Odia, and Assamese.
Over the five-day fair, the India National Stand will serve as a dynamic hub for literary, cultural, and intellectual exchange, showcasing India’s literary diversity and fostering global dialogue.