Renewable energy targets to spur expansion of green energy corridors in India

New Delhi: India will make substantial investments in green energy corridors to address grid stability challenges arising from the rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Santosh Kumar Sarangi, said on Monday.

Addressing a session on 'New Energy Partnerships in a Volatile World' at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2026 held in New Delhi, Sarangi stressed that strengthening transmission infrastructure would be critical to sustaining India's clean energy transition.

"India will be substantially investing in green energy corridors to tackle the issue of grid stability that is required for induction of renewable energy," Sarangi said.



He underlined that ensuring "affordable, reliable and sustainable energy" remains central to India's economic growth and global competitiveness. According to him, India's energy transition strategy must go beyond adding renewable capacity and focus equally on creating supporting infrastructure such as storage systems, grid modernisation and efficient transmission networks.



Sarangi also said electricity prices need to be reduced to help India remain competitive globally, especially as energy costs increasingly influence industrial growth and investment decisions.