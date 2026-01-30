India to host India-Arab foreign ministers’ meet after 10 years

New Delhi: India is hosting the 2nd edition of the India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the 31st of this month. Ministers from Arab League Member States and the Arab League Secretary-General will participate in the meeting. The Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be preceded by the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) scheduled today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.



The League of Arab States (LAS) was formed in Cairo on March 22, 1945, initially comprising Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Syria. It began with seven members and currently has 22 member states from the Arab world, including countries from North Africa and the Middle East, with Syria reinstated. The League also has observer states including Armenia, Brazil, Chad, Eritrea, Greece, India and Venezuela.



The aim of LAS is to strengthen and coordinate the political, cultural, economic and social programmes of its members and to mediate disputes among them or between them and third parties.