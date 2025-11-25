India to host international conference on 50th anniversary of Biological Weapons Convention



"India is one of the 189 States Parties to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), a majority of them being developing countries. In line with its strong commitment to disarmament and non-proliferation, this conference is an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Convention's entry into force," the MEA said in a statement.



It highlighted that several discussions will take place to take stock of the contribution of the BWC to international peace and security, and also review the global developments since its entry into force.

"Through discussions with scientific experts, policy makers and diplomats from different countries and representatives from international and regional organisations, the event seeks to take stock of the contribution of the BWC to international peace and security, review the global developments since its entry into force, especially those in the sphere of public health governance following the COVID-19 pandemic, and outline its complementarities with multilateral export control regimes, such as the Australia Group. We will also explore the way forward to strengthen the BWC for addressing future challenges," the MEA said.

