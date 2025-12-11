India to host inaugural Commonwealth Kho Kho Championship 2026

The Championship is seen as the next major event in the traditional sport of Kho Kho in India, following the first Kho Kho World Cup held in New Delhi in January this year, which saw 23 nations (20 men's teams and 19 women's teams) from across six continents participate.

This is the first Commonwealth Kho Kho event in India, following the official confirmation of Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary Commonwealth Games 2030.



The Championship will feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams, held simultaneously in both categories, similar to the first Kho Kho World Cup.

