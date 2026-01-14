AI Impact Summit to be held in India next month under PM Modi: Dharmendra Pradhan

Chennai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reached the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to participate in Pongal celebrations, during which he announced that India will host the prestigious AI Impact Summit next month under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Speaking to reporters, Dharmendra Pradhan said that Countries worldwide are rapidly adopting AI in the education, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.



"Next month, the prestigious AI impact summit will be organised in India under the leadership of PM Modi... Entire countries are preparing themselves, the entire ecosystem, all the cohorts of society, and all the important stakeholders in government and society are engaged, deliberating and discussing how to implement the disruptive technology AI in our ecosystem, whether it is education, agriculture, healthcare, logistics or manufacturing. Last year, the Government of India gave us a centre of excellence for AI in education," he said