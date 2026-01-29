New Delhi to host 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Jan 31

New Delhi: India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) on Saturday (January 31). The meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.



Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and the Arab League Secretary General will participate in the '2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting'.



According to the release, the Foreign Ministers' meeting is taking place after a 10-year hiatus. The first meeting was held in 2016 in Bahrain.

At the first FMM, the Ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media, and culture, and proposed a set of activities across these verticals.